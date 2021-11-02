Media role in curbing crimes appreciated

NOWSHERA: A senior police official on Monday said that all available resources were being utilized to curb crimes from the society and provide protection to the people.

Talking to journalists from Nowshera district at his office in Mardan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Yaseen Farooq, said media was the fourth pillar of the state and it was playing a crucial role in eradicating crimes and subversive activities.

He said that search and strike operations were being conducted at various areas of the range to arrest the criminals and outlaws.The senior cop said that liaison between the media and police was vital to help curb crimes and ensure safety and security to the citizens.