Work on winter contingency plan in progress: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Officials said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is working on the winter contingency plan to minimize disaster risks and ensure timely coordinated response.

They said consultation was going on with all the stakeholders, including the district administration, the provincial and federal departments and humanitarian partners. A press release said in this connection, an important pre-winter planning/orientation meeting was held under the chairmanship of PDMA Director-General Sharif Hussain.

Officers from district administration, line departments, academia, Islamic Relief Pakistan along with the staff of PDMA participated in the session. PDMA Director-General Sharif Hussain said that we started the process of winter contingency planning from October by involving all stakeholders.

He said the contingency plan will be developed by the mid-November. Tools for data collection have been developed and shared with all stakeholders. These include information regarding district/sector specific hazards and vulnerability profile, hazard impact, damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment and coordination.

“Under contingency plan, the authority would make efforts to minimize the losses likely to be caused by the disasters,” he said. The natural hazards include winter hazards of extreme low temperature, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides flashfloods, seismic activity along the mountainous north and west.

The winter contingency plan will categorise the districts vulnerability and risk assessment into very high, high, medium and low categories. Some regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Malakand and Hazara Divisions, by virtue of their high altitudes are exposed to weather extremes in winter spreading around 4 months from December to March.

The low temperature, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, avalanches and the consequent blockade of roads and pathways resulting in inaccessibility of the areas are some of the common features. Disaster Risk Management Director Zuhra Nigar said PDMA had initiated the process of introducing proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all stakeholders.

The process of contingency planning for major hazards, shall enable initiation of requisite mitigation measures and to undertake a coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.