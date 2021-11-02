Minister says PTI will sweep LG elections

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would field its candidates on all seats in 50 tehsils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and defeat the rivals with a big margin in the upcoming local government elections to be held on December 19.
Speaking at the Workers Convention in Amangarh near here, he hoped the PTI candidates would sweep LG elections on the basis of performance and good governance. He lashed out at the leaders of PDM for what he alleged were their double standards and deceiving masses with hollow slogans. Pervez Khattak said that the PDM was holding public meetings to save its own leaders.
