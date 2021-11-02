Traders hold rally against loadshedding in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The traders and other people on Monday took to the streets against the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in the city and its suburbs.

“The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company has been resorting to around 8-hour loadshedding for the last one-month on alternative days on the pretext of repairing and maintenance which is adversely affecting our business and routine activities,” Amir Shahzad, a local trader, told the protest rally.

Holding banners and placards, protesters marched through Kashmir, Kutchehri and Abbottabad roads and gathered at the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk.They raised slogans against the government and Pesco, saying that the business community was already suffering because of the negative economic impact of the coronavirus and such prolonged power outages on alternative days had brought the businesses activity to a halt.

“If the Pesco did not stop this ongoing day-long loadshedding on the alternative days, we would observe a complete shutdown and block the Mansehra- Abbottabad road to all sorts of traffic,”warned the trader representative.