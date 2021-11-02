Several shopkeepers arrested for over-pricing

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday arrested 18 shopkeepers on the charges of over-pricing. The officials from the district administration visited bazaars across the city, including grocery stores, vegetable, fruit and milk shops to check the rate-lists.

They arrested 18 shopkeepers for not displaying rate-lists or charging the customers higher

than the government approved prices. The officials said that legal action would be initiated against the arrested shopkeepers.