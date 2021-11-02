Gustasap joins JUIF after quitting PTI

MANSEHRA: A former opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sh­a­h­zada Gustasap Khan on Monday joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) at a public gathering.

“The JUI-F has been pursuing the religious ideology in politics and if people voted us to power, we hopefully will pull the country out of current economic, social and high inflation challenges,” the JUI-F’s central general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri told the gathering.

JUI-F provincial amir Maulana Attaur Rehman and Shahzada Gustasap Khan also addressed the function.The former minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan had quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. On the occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that because of the high inflation and unemployment rate, people were left with no other option but to commit suicide.

“This government had come into power with the slogan of building more than 0.5 million houses, introducing reforms in existing agriculture and economic systems but it acted otherwise and people suffered the brunt of it,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, JUI-F provincial amir Maulana Attaur Rehman alleged that there was a complete rule of corruption and kickbacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.“All political parties individually and from the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s platform were holding agitations to expel this government out of power because if it remains in power, the country’s economy would completely collapse,” Maulana Attaur Rehman said.

He said that prices of the essential goods had surged significantly as, he alleged, aides of the prime minister were involved in the sugar, flour and wheat scams.Speaking on the occasion, Shahzada Gustasap Khan said that people had voted almost all political parties to power.“If the nation wants to get rid of the high inflation rate, it should provide an opportunity to the religious parties to rule the country,” Gustasap said.