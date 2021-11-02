Canadian senator briefed on women commission work

PESHAWAR: Canadian Senator Salma Saranjam Khan and Dr Anushka of University of Toronto on Monday visited the KP Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW).

Dr Riffat Sardar, Chairperson of the commission, apprised them about the work that KPCSW was doing for protection and promotion of the KP women rights.The issue of cruelty to Kashmiri women and rights of the Afghan women were discussed as well.

Senator Salma, who heads the Human Rights Committee of the Canadian Senate, said what was going on in neighbouring countries with regard to women rights may have implications for Pakistani women and that she would raise these issues in the Human Rights Committee of the Senate of Canada.