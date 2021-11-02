Bangash greets GB people on Independence Day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Kamran Bangash on Monday congratulated the government and people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their Independence Day, November 1.

In a message of felicitation issued here on Monday, he said that freedom is a blessing of Allah Almighty and its value is known only to those people who are chained in slavery.Kamran Bangash said a real change took place in Gilgit-Baltistan after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power after the elections held there recently.He said the PTI government in Gilgit-Baltistan was working for the welfare of the underprivileged.