Battagram cultural night arranged

BATTAGRAM: Battagram Cultural Night was held at Hazara University to highlight the culture and traditions of the district.
Pashto poets, political and social figures of Battagram participated in the event. Famous singer Hashmat Sehar entertained the audience with his melodious voice.Fayyaz Jamal Khan, the leader of Pirzai Malkal tribe, participated as the chief guest in the event, which had been organised by Battagram Students Society.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University - Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat bagged the first position in a quiz...
NOWSHERA: A senior police official on Monday said that all available resources were being utilized to curb crimes from...
PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology here on Monday arranged orientation day for the new students of...
PESHAWAR: Officials said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is working on the winter...
GLASGOW: World leaders must act to “save humanity”, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday as they met for the...
PESHAWAR: An assistant sub-inspector of police was martyred in firing by armed men in the limits of the Mathra Police...