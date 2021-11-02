Battagram cultural night arranged

BATTAGRAM: Battagram Cultural Night was held at Hazara University to highlight the culture and traditions of the district.

Pashto poets, political and social figures of Battagram participated in the event. Famous singer Hashmat Sehar entertained the audience with his melodious voice.Fayyaz Jamal Khan, the leader of Pirzai Malkal tribe, participated as the chief guest in the event, which had been organised by Battagram Students Society.