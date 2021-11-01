Nature, Wildlife Act on cards to strictly deal with violators

Islamabad : Given increasing violations of rules and procedures, the government has decided to introduce Islamabad Nature and Wildlife Management Act to fine and arrest those who never follow the guidelines aiming at protecting and preserving the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the draft law has been prepared in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is leading the world in its efforts for a green revolution.

The purpose of the new law is to ensure strict action against those who ignore guidelines and cause harm to the natural environment in the national park.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has already installed notice boards at different locations to inform visitors about the rules introduced to protect wildlife and the green cover of the national park. Currently, an awareness campaign is also underway at Trail IV where hundreds of people are daily attending the sessions in which experts give their opinion and guide the participants about how to protect their natural environment. It is pertinent to mention here that the IWMB in April this year imposed section 144 and prohibited barbecue and campfires in the vicinity of the national park.