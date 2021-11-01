Dengue fever continues to haunt population despite fall in mercury

Islamabad : The population in this region of the country is still being haunted by dengue fever despite a significant fall in mercury as in the last 24 hours, another 179 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while one more patient from the federal capital has died of the infection taking the death toll from the region to 13.

It is important that as many as 598 confirmed patients of the infection have been reported from the twin cities in the last four days along with two deaths though it was expected that after falling in mercury level, there would be a decline in the number of cases. To date, a total of 5,227 dengue fever patients have been reported from the region.

From October 23 to 26, as many as 502 patients were tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while from October 27 to 30, the number has shot up to 598 instead of the expected decline.

The winter is about to set in and the temperature has already started recording fall but still, the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital are receiving over 100 patients with dengue fever per day on average.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that as many as 102 more patients have been tested positive in ICT taking the tally to 3,597 including 2,072 cases from rural areas and 1525 from urban areas of the federal capital. Dengue fever has so far claimed 13 lives from this region of the country, all from ICT.

On the other hand, as many as 77 cases have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1630 of which well over 630 patients have been reported from areas falling under cantonment boards while around 360 from Potohar Town and nearly 250 from Rawal Town.