Roads in twin cities opened after successful talks

Rawalpindi : After successful negotiations between the government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad started removing containers and trucks from major roads of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday.

The government has claimed successful talks with TLP but did not divulge any further details saying the specifics will come to light at an "appropriate time".

It merits to mention here that for the very first time, all key entry and exit points in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained closed for eleven days without any kind of protest demonstration by any political party including banned TLP. The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad made the life of a common man very difficult by closing all entry and exit points for the last eleven days.

All educational institutions along Murree Road remained closed while parents were not ready to send their children to schools due to fearful situations. The majority of business activities remained suspended even some of the commercial banks and petrol pumps were also down their shutters.

The daily wagers faced the worst kind of difficulties while prices of all eatables also witnessed an increase by 20 to 25 per cent.

Train service from Rawalpindi to Lahore also remained to suspended due to the situation. All kinds of local and long route transports were disturbed during the situation. The Metro Bus Service (MBS) was suspended for eight days. The bus service was also suspended here on Sunday.

Talking to ‘The News’ the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad belonging to different walks of life protested against the government for failing to provide them the sense of ‘freedom’ for eleven days. They faced hell-like situation for eleven days and nobody took notice of their ordeals.