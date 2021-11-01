Farewell held for outgoing policemen

Islamabad: Islamabad police hosted a farewell, for two of its outgoing officers and lauded their contribution to the force.
The ceremony was attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, SPs, officials, and jawans of the Capital police.
IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman appreciated the services of outgoing officers including SP (Supreme court) Ch. Arshad Mehmood and DSP (Legal Branch) Syed Azhar Hussain Shah. He said that the officers had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.
He said that their services to make Islamabad police a distinctive force will be remembered forever.
