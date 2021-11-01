Work of 18 artisans to go on display at Nomad today

Islamabad: A contemporary art exhibition will be starting from today (Monday) which showcases the artwork of eighteen selected artists representing all provinces of Pakistan.
According to details received here, the exhibition would be displayed at Nomad Gallery at Lok Virsa to witness the incredible showcase of exquisite artwork. Nageen Hyat, the founder of the Nomad Gallery has curated the exhibition.
