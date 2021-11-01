 
Monday November 01, 2021
Islamabad

Work of 18 artisans to go on display at Nomad today

By APP
November 01, 2021

Islamabad: A contemporary art exhibition will be starting from today (Monday) which showcases the artwork of eighteen selected artists representing all provinces of Pakistan.

According to details received here, the exhibition would be displayed at Nomad Gallery at Lok Virsa to witness the incredible showcase of exquisite artwork. Nageen Hyat, the founder of the Nomad Gallery has curated the exhibition.