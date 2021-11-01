Na’at research centre set up

LAHORE:Becoming pioneer among the Islamic world universities in the field, Minhaj University Lahore has established the first Hassaan bin Sabit Na’at Research Centre on the direction of Board of Governors of Minhaj University Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri.

The centre will be formally inaugurated by Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran leader Dr Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri on November 4 during a ceremony which would be attended by internationally known Na’at Khawans, researchers, intellectuals and journalists.

Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri told the media on Sunday that the research centre would be governed by the Faculty of Languages of Minhaj University. He said a Hassaan Chair under the centre had also been established which would be offered to a known Na’at poet, Na’at Khawan or researcher in recognition of his/her services for a year or so. The centre, he said, will collect all books and research works on Na’at done in Urdu, Arabic, Persian, English and other national and regional languages to facilitate future research on the topic. The Minhaj University Board of Governors deputy chairman said diploma, master’s, MPhil and PhD level courses on Na’at research would be gradually introduced by the university, which will also hold national and international conferences on Na’at recitation.