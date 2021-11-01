Na’at research centre set up

LAHORE:Becoming pioneer among the Islamic world universities in the field, Minhaj University Lahore has established the first Hassaan bin Sabit Na’at Research Centre on the direction of Board of Governors of Minhaj University Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri.
The centre will be formally inaugurated by Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran leader Dr Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri on November 4 during a ceremony which would be attended by internationally known Na’at Khawans, researchers, intellectuals and journalists.
Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri told the media on Sunday that the research centre would be governed by the Faculty of Languages of Minhaj University. He said a Hassaan Chair under the centre had also been established which would be offered to a known Na’at poet, Na’at Khawan or researcher in recognition of his/her services for a year or so. The centre, he said, will collect all books and research works on Na’at done in Urdu, Arabic, Persian, English and other national and regional languages to facilitate future research on the topic. The Minhaj University Board of Governors deputy chairman said diploma, master’s, MPhil and PhD level courses on Na’at research would be gradually introduced by the university, which will also hold national and international conferences on Na’at recitation.
Islamabad:National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa annual folk festival titled ‘Lok Mela...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq has held the ruling elite responsible for the country’s problems, appealing...
LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was recorded in the City here Sunday while Meteorological...
LAHORE:The rejection of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema' s nomination papers for NA 133 has not only exposed many...
Lahore:An array of banners was displayed at the Liberty Roundabout on Sunday, mostly of them demanding people’s...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Department Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said...