Hike in prices of perishable items despite ample supply

LAHORE:The prices of all fruits and vegetables increased this week after a slight reduction of previous week despite the uninterrupted supply from different parts.

The supplies of the fruits and vegetables were not disturbed due to ongoing sit-in of the banned outfit on GT road as the transporters were using alternate routes while the supplies of perishable items mainly vegetables from these blocked districts is minimal due to seasonal impact.

Currently, the vegetables are being brought to Lahore from Potohar region or adjoining districts of Lahore. Similarly, fruits were coming from Balochistan, Afghanistan and interior Sindh. Thus, the transporters are using motorways for transporting the perishable.

Overcharging also continued across the City alongside increase in the prices of the perishable. However, the rates of chicken meat was slightly reduced but due to overcharging reduction impact was not passed on to the consumers. Similarly, across the city meat sellers are selling mutton, beef, chicken and fish meat at their own rates.

The price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs228 per kg, while it sold at Rs240 to 270 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs331 per kg, and sold at Rs350 to 500 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs60 to 63 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs48 to 50 per kg, mixed sold at Rs55 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, and C-grade at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was hiked by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs85 to 90 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. The price of garlic local was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs255 to 265 per kg, and Thai at Rs190 to 195 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 360 per kg.

Cucumber local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, and Farm gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Bitter gourd also gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Zucchini local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs134 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 180 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs5 per kg, fixe at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Turnip was increased by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Radish was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Beetroot was unchanged at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs30 to 40 per bundle.

Green beans were fixed at Rs75 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53 to 170 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. Pomegranate local price was not fixed sold at Rs280 per kg, Pomegranate Qandhari gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 240 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs320 to 330 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg. Guava was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Persimmon was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg. Musami was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 140 per dozen.