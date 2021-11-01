Woman hit to death

LAHORE:A 42-year-old woman died in a road accident in the Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing Khaliq Nagar Road when she was run over and killed by a rashly-driven tractor-trolley. Police removed her body to morgue.
Man found dead: A 70-year old man was found dead in the limits of Shadman police on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying near the drain and informed the police. Body was shifted to the morgue.
Youth drowns in canal: A 26-year-old youth drowned in a canal in the limits of Barki police on Sunday. Rescuers fished out the body from the canal and handed it over to its heirs.
