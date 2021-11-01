Delay in Urdu exam result: Cambridge students face problems in admissions

LAHORE:Hundreds of students who passed O-level exams are facing problems in admission to intermediate programmes in Punjab because the result of their Urdu exams is yet to be announced.

Intermediate level admissions started across Punjab recently following all the exams boards in the province announced matric results. However, those getting foreign qualifications, like O-level, seem to be on great disadvantage as the result of their Urdu paper held earlier this month is yet to be announced.

Talking to The News, the parents of a number of students said that most of the colleges were not offering even provisional admissions as they failed to realise that it was not students’ fault but that of Cambridge authorities.

One such parent, Hashim Raza, said that O-level exams for a few subjects were held in Pakistan in July while the rest, including paper of Urdu, were scheduled in October. He said thousands of students appeared for Cambridge O level exams this year in July series and results for them were out now but the results for October series would be announced in January.

Hashim Raza said that the students who got themselves registered again with the Cambridge were in benefit now by doing A-Levels while those who wanted to switch to local qualifications were suffering. He said almost all of the colleges were demanding grade for Urdu, which O level students were unable to show.

“If they wait for their results till January, another year will be wasted, one of which is already wasted during their O levels which is a three year programme unlike matriculation which is only based on two years,” he added.

The principal of a local public college, seeking anonymity, said that there were no instructions from the government over the issue due to which it was impossible for the public colleges to offer provisional admission to such O-level students. He added private colleges could take such decisions. No official from Cambridge was available for comment.

LCWU accreditation: Lahore College for Women University’s Department of Electrical Engineering has obtained Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) accreditation for two years for the sessions 2021 and 2022.

According to a press release, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Prof Dr Intesar Ahmed and Chairperson Electrical Engineering Department Dr Sadia Murawwat said that the accreditation was granted on OBE level II by the PEC which was a full signatory body of Washington Accord.

They added that the degree of the graduates of the above-mentioned sessions were now equally recognised in 25+ countries like Australia, America, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Japan etc.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said by obtaining the accreditation by PEC the Lahore College for Women University had become the first ever female institute in Pakistan which successfully obtained the OBE Level II accreditation for consecutive two years.