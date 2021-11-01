Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear sir, I have just completed my BS Hons in Geology (4-year degree). Please suggest what should I do further and please also guide me should I study MS or apply for an internship or job? Furthermore, please give me some information regarding the scope of Geology in our country and abroad? (Zulqarnain Butt – Wah Cantt)

Ans: I must say the subject you studied is an important and popular subject not only in Pakistan but also abroad. My suggestion to you is to gain a few years’ experience or at least do a couple of internships in companies that are connected with Geological Surveys, Oil Exploration and Geographic Statistics etc. Such practical and relevant experience/ job will not only enhance your previous academic studies but will also give you an idea of the key areas that are important in the field of Geology in Pakistan. Also you can make a decision easier what to study and how to move forward in building your career.

Q2: Respected Mr Abidi, my younger sister passed her Intermediate pre-medical with 964 marks. At the time of the result, we all were shocked because we were expecting more than 980 marks but she couldn't because of practical exam, 20 marks were deducted in Chemistry practical. It was a great shock but we were relaxed as Allied Health Sciences merit was much below than 963 in KEMU and Children Hospital. I applied for her admission in UVAS, Children Hospital, PU College of Pharmacy and Kinnaird College also but unfortunately couldn't get admission anywhere. It was totally unexpected situation. Now as it is confirmed that she will not be able to get admission in any public institute, we have two options. First is to repeat Chemistry subject hopefully increasing 20-25 marks so that next year she could get admission in any well-reputed public university. And the second option is to go for University of Lahore. There are a lot of fields like doctor of Medical Imaging Science, Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science, Pharm-D and Nutrition and dietetics. As fees are very high there, we will hardly be able to fulfill their expenses. But we can manage if it is a better option rather than wasting one year in her academics. Please suggest us what we should do. (Muzna Sadiq, Lahore)

Ans: Muzna, I’m not sure what exactly is your question or advice you seek from me. However, what I understand is that you wish to get your younger sister into a medical university. Since she could not get the right marks and failed to get the merit; you are planning to send her to a private university. If you wish that she only chooses to become a doctor and that is your final decision; I cannot advise any further. However, if you want my recommendations I would suggest she looks at various subject streams that are related to Biological Sciences; particularly Molecular Biology, Biotechnology all these go hand in hand to medical sciences and have ample growth potential in terms of career. I’m sure you would be able to choose the best for your sister.

Q3: Sir, I have done BA with major subjects in Mass Communications and Political Science. I will be grateful if you could please suggest me if I should study LLB or Masters as I have interest in both? (Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan)

Ans: Dear Ismail, both Political Science and Law are good options for you. Since you are from GB, there are good chances of setting up your own practice as a lawyer in that area once you have qualified. Doing Political Science will help you to understand the various issues of social and political nature in your province and you would be better qualified to take up such assignments both in public and private sector if you wish to do a job or perhaps join politics to represent GB in the Federation.

Q4: I recently complete my BBA Hons which is a 4-year degree. My major/ specialisation was in Finance. I now want to study MPhil Public Administration from Punjab University. Your guidance in this matter shall be highly appreciated. Also please tell me about scope of MPA. (Sher Ali Kamyana, Okara)

Ans: Dear Mr Kamyana, after your BBA in Finance I would be inclined to suggest that you should look at doing a degree in Financial Management, Actuarial Sciences or perhaps Risk Management rather than doing a degree in Public Administration. The career path that you have chosen for your undergraduate degree is quite visible and strong and I would not suggest that you take a complete new area which has limited scope. However, if you are interested to pursue Public Administration, you can also study this.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).