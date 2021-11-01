RUDA seeks land providers services

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has sought the services of land providers for launching various projects in Ravi City.
Officials said the land providers to be hired would have to be registered with RUDA. They said the land providers would buy land from the landowners and sell it to RUDA and the property rights would also be transferred to the name of the Ravi City. They said the registered land providers should get themselves registered with RUDA by depositing Rs50,000 registration fee with a prescribed form till November 20, 2021.
