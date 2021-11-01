Samina, Perveen lead breast cancer awareness rally

LAHORE:A cycle rally was taken out from Governor’s House in connection with the Breast Cancer awareness campaign led by Begum Perveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab Governor.

The First lady Begum Samina Alvi and Begum Perveen Sarwar appreciated the participants for their role in creating awareness about Breast Cancer. The rally was organised at Governor’s House here Sunday, while Perveen Sarwar also cycled to participate in the rally.

Women from different walks of life, including Begum Samina Arif Alvi were also present. Talking to the media at the end of the rally, Begum Alvi said that breast cancer is a dangerous disease but with a few precautionary measures it can be controlled. A large number of women lose their lives to breast cancer every year and in Pakistan, breast cancer affects 90,000 women whereas 40,000 women succumb to this disease. Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation had been working for women health by organising free mother-child and cancer awareness campaigns across Punjab particularly in rural areas.