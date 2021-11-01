Minister, Chinese team discuss innovation in livestock

A delegation of Chinese Royal Group of Companies called on Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and showed interest in bringing innovation in the livestock sector in the province.
Various proposals on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technology transfer were discussed. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Livestock, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak observed that Pakistan-China friendship would provide new impetus to livestock sector.
The minister welcomed the proposal of the Chinese delegation to introduce IVF technology with collaboration of the Buffalo Research Institute and assured them of all possible cooperation.
