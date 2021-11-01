Cold, dry weather forecast for most parts of country

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was recorded in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped at -07°C while in Lahore, it was 15.8°C while 29.6°C.
