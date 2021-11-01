Two killed in accident on Rohri Road

SUKKUR: Two motorcyclists were killed, when a tractor trolley hit a speeding motorbike on the Rohri Road in Sukkur on Sunday. Reports said a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle on Rohri Road in Sukkur, in which two motorcyclists, identified as Imran Mirani and Jawed Malik, residents of Pano Aqil, were killed on the spot. The driver managed to escape from the spot.
LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was recorded in the City here Sunday while Met office...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified robbers killed a man, when he offered resistance against the cattle theft at the Shah...
SUKKUR: A man killed his wife and injured his father-in-law in district Mirpurkhas, after the woman filed a petition...
SUKKUR: The body of a local landlord was recovered from his car at Khan Road in Mirpurkhas. The police claimed that a...
SUKKUR: Five people were killed and five others injured in different clashes over land dispute in Ghotki and...
Saudi Arabia has been a great friend and supporter of Pakistan, both at international forums as well as provider of...