 
close
Monday November 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two killed in accident on Rohri Road

November 01, 2021

SUKKUR: Two motorcyclists were killed, when a tractor trolley hit a speeding motorbike on the Rohri Road in Sukkur on Sunday. Reports said a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle on Rohri Road in Sukkur, in which two motorcyclists, identified as Imran Mirani and Jawed Malik, residents of Pano Aqil, were killed on the spot. The driver managed to escape from the spot.