Body of landlord recovered from abandoned car in Mirpurkhas

SUKKUR: The body of a local landlord was recovered from his car at Khan Road in Mirpurkhas. The police claimed that a borrower along with accomplices had killed him.

Reports said the police recovered the body of a local landlord Abdul Karim Rajer, resident of village Ismail Rajer, from his car at the Khan Road in Mirpurkhas. The police shifted the body to Mirpurkhas hospital for medico-legal formalities and collected evidence from the vehicle for forensic test. The relatives of the deceased demanded the arrest of alleged killers. The police said in a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased had demanded Rs7 million from Khair Muhammad, who had borrowed the same amount from him. The police claimed that Khair Muhammad had invited him to receive his money and, along with, Akram Unnar and Haresh Lohani strangulated him. The police said both Akram and Horesh were also arrested, while the police had registered a case against the alleged criminals.