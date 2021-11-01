Five killed, five injured in different incidents

SUKKUR: Five people were killed and five others injured in different clashes over land dispute in Ghotki and Nawabshah. Reports said two people were killed and five others injured during a clash between the people of Bharchoundi Peers and Kobhar over possession of a piece of land in village Sahib Kobhar near Daharki in district Ghotki. The deceased were identified as Mian Muhammad Azam Bharchoundi and Shah Nawaz, while Mian Masood Bharchoundi Peer, Imran Kobhar, Abdul Aziz and two other unidentified were injured.

In another incident of similar nature, two people, identified as Allah Warrayo and Khadim Lund, uncle and nephew respectively, were killed in a shootout over possession of a piece of land in the limits of Sathmale in Nawabshah. Reports said a man Rawal Chand Bhell killed Abdul Khaliq Khaskheli in Pyaro Lund of Jhando Marri in district Tando Allahyar.