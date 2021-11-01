Khursheed out of prison: Last high-profile political NAB detainee wins freedom

ISLAMABAD: The last high-profile political detainee of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Syed Khursheed Shah, has won freedom on bail and it took him two years to get out of prison.

All other key politicians, most belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), who were taken into custody and arraigned on corruption charges over the past three years have already secured bails after undergoing different terms of imprisonment. They got the facility from the concerned high courts or the Supreme Court. Shehbaz Sharif was arrested twice and got bail both times.

Khursheed Shah went through a protracted judicial process to secure bail. He was the only politician or ordinary accused facing a NAB case who had been first granted bail by an accountability court, which is otherwise barred to do so. However, this order was instantly struck down by a Sindh High Court (SHC) bench. At one time, the Sindh government took exception to an SHC judge who had heard this case.

Subsequently, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart, who was the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly during the tenure of the PML-N government, approached the SHC, which had also declined the bail pointing out that he had hardly ever remained in jail and was admitted to a hospital since his arrest. After that, Khursheed Shah was shifted to the Sukkur jail in his hometown.

During his two years’ confinement, Speaker Asad Qaiser issued his production orders only a couple of times, which enabled him to attend the National Assembly proceedings.

Finally, he knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court, which held that he can’t be kept locked up any more and that there was nothing that the NAB can produce against him except that he had paid foreign visits more than two dozen times. His name was kept on the Exit Control List (ECL). He and his family members face the charge of assets beyond means, an allegation they deny.

The PPP leader is one of those politicians who had to stay in detention for a long time before there was no grant of bail. Among others, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was given bail after seven months’ detention.

This time, he himself was responsible for his long incarceration as he had been refusing to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail, asserting that the case against him was bogus and fictitious and he wanted its quashment straightaway. Ultimately, he was asked by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to seek bail and he complied with the request without reluctance. He was granted bail only 23 days after he submitted the request with the IHC.

Before that, the IHC had given bail to two other main accused, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and former chief of the Pakistan State Oil in the same LNG import contract case, which was closed by the NAB in 2016 but reopened in 2018.

PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal had to undergo imprisonment for the shortest time after having been apprehended by the anti-graft agency. He remained behind bars for only two months before he secured bail from the IHC.

Hamza Shehbaz, another NAB prisoner, was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) after two years’ detention. PML-N President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was given bail by the LHC seven months after he was arrested by NAB for the second time in the past three years.

Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were granted bail by the IHC. Sindh Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, incarcerated by the NAB, had also been bailed but the facility has now been cancelled by the SHC.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who had also been locked up by NAB for the second time, had been awarded bail by the LHC. Two other PML-N leaders, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique, had been bailed by the Supreme Court after they failed to get relief from the LHC.

The cases of all these politicians are being heard by the concerned accountability courts and are still way beyond conclusion. However, after they got bail they started their usual political activities without changing their trajectory.