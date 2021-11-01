Over 2,000 cops to perform duties at Tableeghi Ijtima in Raiwind

LAHORE: Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the first and second phases of the annual congregation in Raiwind, Tableeghi Ijtima, to be held from November 4 to Nov 14.

More than 2,000 police officers and officials along with three SPs, 9 DSPs and 27 SHOs will perform duties at Tableeghi Ijtima. According to the CCPO Lahore, the participants in Raiwind congregation programme would be allowed to enter the venue only after complete checking through three-layer security mechanism devised by Lahore police.

The officers and officials of Lahore police along with volunteers of management of Tableeghi Ijtima would ensure complete body search and checking of the participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates.

Police officials in plain clothes would also be deputed at the congregation. The data of the citizens and passengers is being checked in houses, hotels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations through geo fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app.

Checking of the citizens and vehicles at the exit and entry points of the City has been enhanced through e-police gadgets. Parking arrangements would be made separately for the facilitation of the participants in the congregation and more than 700 traffic officials would be deputed there. Seven parking stands have been made at the congregation with five breakdown trucks and 20 forklift trucks also deputed for smooth flow of traffic.