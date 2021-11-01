Despite Covid-19: Turkey achieved milestones in economic, political spheres: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Saturday said despite the difficult conditions in the face of Covid-19 pandemic, Turkey achieved successes in economy, domestic politics and foreign policy, attributing them to Turkey’s presidential system of government as well as the strong infrastructure.

The Turkish envoy was addressing the 98th Republic Day reception at Turkey’s embassy compound in the Diplomatic Enclave and read out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communication saying: “I implore Allah, the Almighty to grant success to our security forces, who selflessly perform their duties at our frontiers and within our borders for the perpetuity of Turkey, and the serenity, security and well-being of our esteemed nation.”

The envoy quoted the president as saying: “I would like to congratulate wholeheartedly our businessmen, non-governmental organisations and civil servants who proudly wave our glorious flag in all corners of the world. With the strength we get from our deep-rooted history and long-established values, we, as 84 million people, being one and together, continue our efforts to aggrandise Turkey and steer it towards reaching its goals.”

The envoy quoted the president as lauding the strength and capacity of the health infrastructure, saying: “We have successfully managed and left behind the most critical phase of the coronavirus pandemic that has deeply shaken the whole world. Likewise, in 2020, when the global economy experienced a contraction of more than three percent, we ended the year with a growth rate of 1.8 percent”.

“We have not allowed any weakness to occur in any matter, ranging from the fight against terrorism to public security, from investments to the operations we have carried out beyond our borders,” quoting the president, the envoy said and added:

“We have been carrying on this momentum as we have gained last year, also in 2021, by further strengthening it, thanks be to Allah, in all areas, starting with the economy, production and exports. As the 100th anniversary of our Republic now clearly appears in the horizon, we will not allow any power, dirty scenario, insidious attack aiming to stumble Turkey, to deter us from our path.”

Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said as a nation, we will fight for the realisation of our cause for a great and strong Turkey, by clinging on to our unity, togetherness and brotherhood, which are our greatest assurances. In this holy struggle, we carry on the will of steel, which led the national struggle to victory and gave life to our Republic and will continue to be our guide today as it has been for the last 98 years, he added.

The reception was attended by Federal Ministers Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Ali Zaidi and some prominent leaders of the opposition who joined the envoy in cake-cutting ceremony.