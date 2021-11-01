Army officials condole with families of martyred police officials

RAWALPINDI: Senior Army officials visited the houses of martyred police officials and expressed condolence with the bereaved families.
The Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday, the Army officers visited the families of martyred police officials, including ASI Muhammad Akbar, resident of Pattoki; PC Ghulam Rasool of Kasur; PC Muhammad Ayub of Narang Mandi and PC Khalid Javed of Pasrur.
Officers prayed for the martyred police officials and provided financial assistance to their families on behalf of Pak Army. They also visited injured police officials and inquired about their health.
