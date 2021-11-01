‘Adequate beds available for dengue patients in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that adequate beds are available for dengue patients and dengue situation is under constant monitoring.

The health minister said that 107 beds had been reserved at Mayo Hospital, 74 beds at General Hospitals and 226 at the Expo Centre. The minister said there was still an enhancement capacity of 250 beds for dengue in teaching hospitals of Lahore. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that dengue situation was being reviewed and beds may be increased as per need.