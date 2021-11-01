Procedural condition met for bulldozing legislation: Govt readies to unilaterally pass 18 bills in one go at joint session

ISLAMABAD: The government has done the essential procedural work to bulldoze at least 18 bills in one go through a joint session of parliament to be convened shortly.

It had planned to call the joint sitting three weeks ago but could not spare time for parliamentary business as it was preoccupied with most pressing issues like the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest and notifying the appointment of the new director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

However, during this tense period, it did meet a procedural requirement – getting 15 bills referred to parliament by the National Assembly – so that once it tides over the burning problems, it faces no hurdle in getting the bills passed from parliament quickly.

While the lower house had failed to transact any business and was unable to hold any proceedings due to the lack of quorum over the last three weeks, the government had utilized whatever time remained in session to move a motion for sending them to the joint session.

These bills are apart from the several amendments in the Election Act including those relating to the use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), i-voting for overseas Pakistani and open Senate election in place of a secret ballot and a presidential ordinance that changed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, allowing the incumbent anti-graft watchdog chairman to be reappointed and continue in office till his successor is chosen as a result of consultations between leaders of the house and opposition.

The government has taken care of the procedural necessity so that whenever it is free from other issues, it can instantly convene the joint session to push through all the bills, which had been stuck owing to the opposition’s approach in the Senate that is dominated by the anti-ruling coalition forces. In a few minutes on Oct 21, the treasury had made the National Assembly refer 15 bills to parliament on the basis of its majority. This was a sort of a record in itself.

The government has done its preparations to pass a large number of bills by parliament despite there being been no dialogue with the opposition to evolve a middle ground for the consensus legislation. However, empty offers for negotiations have been frequently made.

Once again two weeks ago, there was talk that the government had asked Speaker Asad Qaiser to contact the opposition but no movement forward was seen. The opposition is not against negotiations if a serious bid is made to hammer out an agreement.

At least two parliamentary panels constituted by the speaker in the past for discussing the legislative agenda have remained idle as none of them has ever been convened for the purpose they have been formed. This shows the lack of seriousness and sincerity to any parleys between the two sides.

Last time, after the protest and boycott of the opposition parties, the government had passed in the joint parliamentary session at least eight bills including some relating to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Although the session had been summoned for approval of the FATF-related bills, some other proposed pieces had also been cleared in the same sitting. Again, the government has braced for unilateral lawmaking with the exclusion of the opposition.

Of the present bills, the most important one brings about 75 amendments in the Elections Act, which had been passed unanimously in 2010 during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government. At the time, a bipartisan parliamentary committee had been set up, which had thrashed out the differences of the opposition parties, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being one of them. When the bill had been tabled in the Senate and National Assembly, it was cleared within no time as an accord on each and every clause had been worked out before this process.

The controversy over the EVMs and i-voting remains as intense and divisive as it had always been since the idea was put forward by the government. After that, it had been repeated ad nauseam. The opposition is not willing to accept these measures come what may, and on the other side the government is aggressively pressing for their implementation at any cost. If and when these proposals would be made law, to “ensure fair, free and transparent elections” as the government claims, the next polls would become controversial and strife-ridden even before they are held.

Besides, the grave apprehensions, objections and reservations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the use of EVMs and i-voting and its rejection of 45 out of 75 amendments in the Elections Act continue to exist like before as the government has decided to act aggressively and use its majority in the joint sitting of the parliament to approve them.

The opposition parties have made it public that they will challenge in a superior court these amendments specifically those pertaining to the EVMs, i-voting and open ballot in the Senate election in place of a secret vote. In such an eventuality, the court is likely to seek the standpoint of the ECP, which is expected to repeat what it has already made public about these issues and also stated in the Senate standing committee on parliamentary affairs.

Besides, the opposition forces will also dispute in a court the amendments in the NAB law particularly those concerning the NAB chairman’s extension and reappointment. The opposition leaders, who are facing NAB references in accountability courts, have refused to seek benefit from these amendments to end the cases against them.