 
close
Monday November 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Two killed in Panjgur bomb blast

By Sabah
November 01, 2021
Two killed in Panjgur bomb blast

PANJGUR: Two persons were killed in a bomb blast in the Panjgur bazaar on Sunday. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast. In his condolence message, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives. He said the government gives the highest importance to protection of life and property of people in the province.