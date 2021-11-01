Conditions of US-Taliban deal not fulfilled: Khalilzad

KABUL: The United States’ former special envoy to Afghanistan in an interview with FOX news said that some conditions of the US-Taliban agreement have not materialized, adding that the US still has unfinished business in Afghanistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad said the agreement that the US made was conditions-based under former President Trump’s administration, but President Biden selected a calendar-based withdrawal. “The Taliban have not implemented those. We want to hold the Taliban accountable for those agreements,” Zalmay Khalilzad told Fox News. “I advocated that rather than disengaging, we need to press the Taliban to negotiate and reach an agreement on the implementation of the remaining parts dealing with terrorism [and] the establishment of a broad-based government.”

But the Islamic Emirate accused the US of not being committed to fulfilling the agreement. “The agreement signed in Doha, implemented by our side, among important points of the agreement, it was mentioned that Afghanistan’s soil is not to be used against America and its allies, and it is not used, as all witness. It is implemented,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate. The Islamic Emirate and US signed an agreement on February 29, 2020. The agreement laid out the withdrawal of foreign forces and intra-Afghan negotiations.