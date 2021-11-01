Ronaldo strikes as United thump Spurs

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo rode to the rescue of beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as the visitors thumped toothless Tottenham 3-0 to restore pride after their humiliation by Liverpool.

United arrived in London smarting from their 5-0 home hammering by their fiercest rivals last week, which led to a storm of speculation over the future of the Norwegian boss.

But a sublime first-half strike by Ronaldo, a clever finish from Edinson Cavani and a late Marcus Rashford goal lifted the visitors to fifth in the table, just three points behind third-placed Manchester City.

A delighted Solskjaer praised his “brilliant” players and labelled Ronaldo “the best” but denied it meant they could now move on from the Liverpool game.

“That’s always going to be in the history books -- one of the darkest days," he told the BBC. “A dark spot on our CV. But football becomes history so quickly.

“The experience of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano is massive. We need it. We can’t hide. The week has been difficult for all the players. They really stuck at it. Experience counts in situations like this."

But was a bleak result for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who faced boos and chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing” as his side slipped to their fifth defeat in 10 league games.

Solskjaer rejigged his line-up, pairing veteran forwards Ronaldo and Cavani up front for the first time, with Mason Greenwood and Rashford missing out.

He also opted for a central back three, bringing in the returning Raphael Varane alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The game took time to catch fire in front of a crowd of more than 60,000, with clear-cut openings at a premium.

Son Heung-min fired over from close range for Spurs and moments later Cavani headed wide from a Bruno Fernandes cross.

Tottenham had the ball in the net just before the half-hour mark but Cristian Romero’s effort was ruled out for offside.

But it was United who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute.

Ronaldo peeled off Ben Davies at the back post to get on the end of Fernandes’ pin-point cross, hitting a fine first-time volley across goal and into the far corner.

Solskjaer responded with a muted celebration, putting his finger into the air.

Ronaldo thought he had scored a second early in the second half when he lashed the ball into the net after running onto a through ball from Scott McTominay but he was flagged offside as he wheeled away in celebration.