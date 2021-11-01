Neville disappointed as Inter Miami misses playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: Phil Neville wasted no time in focusing his efforts on next season after Inter Miami’s lingering Major League Soccer playoff hopes were extinguished 3-1 by New York City on Saturday.

The former England women’s manager needed his MLS side to win the final two games to stand any chance of extending a difficult second campaign for David Beckham’s American franchise.

But NYCFC, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference after the triumph, deservedly left South Florida with all three points thanks to a goal in each half from Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos and a late effort from Talles Magno after Nicolas Figal drew the home side level on 56 minutes.

Inter Miami’s 17th defeat of the season, means the club has no chance of finishing in the top seven of the Eastern Conference and showed the watching Beckham just how much work former Manchester United teammate Neville has on his hand in the off-season, especially with transfer sanctions in place following an MLS probe into the signing of French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi last August from Juventus.

“I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t expect this to finish higher," Neville, who has the full backing of Beckham and the ownership group, told AFP.

“So I’m disappointed at that and take responsibility for that. But I honestly can’t wait to attack next season as quickly as possible.