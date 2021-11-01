Pak team likely to fly directly to Bangladesh for Test and T20 series

Pakistan cricket team. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team is expected to fly directly from the UAE to Bangladesh following the T20 World Cup final at the Dubai Sports City Stadium on November 14 to play two-match Test series and three-match T20 series.

‘The News’ has learnt that there are remote chances of Pakistan cricketers getting back home from the UAE after figuring in the knock-out stage of the ongoing World Cup.

Pakistan almost have assured a place in the semi-finals as now the Greenshirts only have to face minnows for a place on the top of Group B. The Greenshirts are all set to make it to the semi-finals by finishing at the top of the table that means they would be there to play pre-finals probably on November 11. The final is set to be played on November 14, meaning Pakistan will not be having enough time to get back home and then travel to Bangladesh for the Test and T20 series.

“Pakistan are expected to fly straight from the UAE to Bangladesh for the series. There will not be enough time in between the two events that could allow the team members to get out of the Bio-Secure Bubble. The only possibility of getting back home is to share the joy of cup victory with the nation by making a stopover before heading to Bangladesh. However, the decision to this effect would be taken at that particular time. In all the probability the team would travel to Bangladesh for the series directly from the UAE,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Pakistan’s selection committee headed by Mohammad Wasim and the coaches of the provincial associations (co-opted members) has yet to finalise the team for the tour. The majority of the team members already in the UAE are expected to be part of the touring squad to Bangladesh while the Test specialists Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Abdullah Shafiq, and Saud Shakil could join at a later stage.

“There will be minimal changes in the team that is already in the UAE for the World Cup for the squad that will undertake a tour to Bangladesh. Test specialists could be added for the two-match Test series. There is not enough time in between the events to think in terms of any major changes. Besides the addition of a few Test specialists, the touring squad would be almost the same. Since the Test series starts from November 26, Test specialists could join the team at later stages.”

Pakistan are to start the Bangladesh tour with the T20 series with the first match to be played at Mirpur on November 19.

“Almost the same T20 combination (15 team members and three reserves) are expected to travel to Bangladesh. At the same time, you cannot rule out the retirement of any veteran player at the end of the ongoing World Cup. Even in that case, Pakistan will be having enough backup currently with the touring squad,” added the source.

The T20 matches are to be played on November 19, 20, and 22 followed by Test series that starts with the opening Test from November 26 and the second Test from December 4.