Rashid fit and firing in quest to win T20 World Cup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Adil Rashid said Sunday he is ready to play a full part in England’s bid to lift the T20 World Cup after overcoming a persistent shoulder injury.

The leg-spinner had to have two cortisone injections in his bowling arm during England’s triumphant campaign in the 50-over World Cup in 2019 on home soil.

He took 11 wickets at an expensive average of nearly 48, albeit during a tournament during which many slow bowlers struggled to make an impact.

Rashid’s injury effectively scuppered any thoughts of a return to Test duty.

But a lengthy period of rehabilitation has given him confidence he can deploy his full range of deliveries at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“In terms of fitness, body, I’m 100 percent fit," Rashid said.

“Since the 2019 World Cup to now there’s a lot of rehab and strength and conditioning I’ve had to do but at this very moment I’m fit and healthy. I’m still looking after myself in terms of going to the gym and making sure that I do the work, not just giving up."