Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board said Sunday.

“Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies," the team’s doctor, Debashis Chowdhury, said in a statement.

“He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review." Bangladesh lost to the West Indies by three runs in Sharjah on Friday.Bangladesh's star allrounder pulled up when chasing a ball in the fifth over of the match. He went off the field briefly at the time but returned to complete his four overs, even though he hobbled around and was spotted clutching the back of his left leg on occasion. Shakib later opened the innings, for the first time in international cricket, in a bid to use his physical limitations during the powerplay, but visibly limped while taking singles before being dismissed for 9.