Waqas ton spurs Central Punjab Blues in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Waqas (103) smashed unbeaten century as Central Punjab Blues dominated the opening day match of the Three-Day National Under-19 Cricket Championship against Northern Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Sunday.

Waqas innings helped Central Punjab Blues declared at 322-6 before they reduced Islamabad to 48-1 by the close of play.

Mohammad Waqas coming to bat at number five top-scored with unbeaten 103 off 115 balls. He was supported by Sameer Saqib (62 off 135, 12 fours) and Mohammad Hasnaat Abbas (58 off 64). Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz picked 3-50. In return, Northern U19 Blues were 48-1 in 13 overs when stumps were drawn.

In a Pool A fixture being staged at the Lahore Country Club Muridke, Sindh U19 Whites were bowled out for 306 in the 79th over against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites. Sindh’s Ghazi Ghori top-scored with 86, while Adeel Meo scored 49. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Ayaz and Ismail Khan grabbed three wickets apiece. At stumps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites were 15 for no loss in four overs.

Northern U19 Whites were dismissed for 133 against Central Punjab White at Sports Stadium in Sargodha in another Pool A fixture. Northern’s Suleman Asif top-scored with unbeaten 56. Central Punjab’s Mohammad Awais grabbed four for 30, while Hasan Ali picked two for 43. In return, Central Punjab U19 Whites were 99-1 in 32 overs when stumps were drawn.

At the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad in a Pool B fixture, Sindh Blues batting first declared their innings on 289 for nine in 80 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues. Talha Ahsan top-scored with 71 while Rizwan Mehmood struck 58. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Maaz Sadaqat and Mohammad Yaseen Khan grabbed three wickets each. At stumps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues were 16-1 in eight overs.