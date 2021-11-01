Afghanistan crush Namibia by 62 runs

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan gained their second victory of the T20 World Cup group stage on Sunday as they thrashed Namibia by 62 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan batted first and made 160-5 with former captain Asghar Afghan bidding farewell with 31.

They then held Namibia to 98-9 as seamers Hamid Hassan, making his first T20 international appearance in five years, and Naveen-ul-Haq both took three wickets.

Naveen was named player of the match but presented his award to Asghar, the former captain who had announced on the eve of the game that he would retire after it.

After current skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to bat, Mohammad Shahzad gave Afghanistan a fast start. The opener hit 45 off 33 balls with two sixes. After he holed out at deep square leg off JJ Smit, opening partner Hazratullah Zazai accelerated, smashing a pair of sixes in his 33.

But 20-year-old leg spinner Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran cheaply to briefly slow batting momentum. Play briefly halted when Asghar came in to bat and Namibia greeted him by lining up and applauding.

Asghar hit a brisk 31 off 23 balls with three fours and a six.

After Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed the 33-year-old with the last ball of the 19th over, there was another pause as Namibian players ran across the field to shake hands as he walked off.

Captain Nabi bashed an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls with one six and five fours, the last off the final ball to take his team to 160.

Trumpelmann took two wickets for 34 runs in his four overs while leg-spinner Loftie-Eaton gave up just 21 runs as he took two wickets.

After the innings, an emotional Afghan discussed his decision to retire mid-tournament in an on-field interview saying he had made the choice after Friday’s loss to regional rivals Pakistan.

Score Board

Afghanistan won toss

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai c van Lingen b Smit 33

Mohammad Shahzad c Scholtz b Trumpelmann 45

Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Loftie-

Eaton 4

Asghar Afghan c van Lingen b Trumpelmann 31

Najibullah Zadran lbw b Loftie-Eaton 7

Mohammad Nabi not out 32

Gulbadin Naib not out 1

Extras (lb1, w6) 7

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 160

Did not bat: Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Fall: 1-53 (Hazratullah Zazai), 2-68 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz), 3-89 (Mohammad Shahzad), 4-113 (Najibullah Zadran), 5-148 (Asghar Afghan)

Bowling: Trumpelmann 4-0-34-2, Smit 3-0-22-1, Wiese 4-0-33-0, Frylinck 3-0-34-0, Loftie-Eaton 4-0-21-2, Scholtz 1-0-8-0, Erasmus 1-0-7-0

Namibia (target 161)

C. Williams c sub (Usman) b Naveen-ul-Haq 1

M. van Lingen c Hamid Hassan b Naveen-ul-Haq 11

J.N. Loftie-Eaton b Gulbadin Naib 14

G. Erasmus b Hamid Hassan 12

Z.Green b Rashid Khan 1

D. Wiese b Hamid Hassan 26

JJ Smit c Mohammad Shahzad b Hamid Hassan 0

J. Frylinck c Mohammad Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq 6

Pikky Ya France c & b Gulbadin Naib 3

R. Trumpelmann not out 12

B. Scholtz not out 6

Extras (lb 2, w 4) 6

Total (9 wickets, 20 Overs) 98

Fall: 1-2 (Williams), 2-16 (van Lingen), 3-29 (Loftie-Eaton), 4-36 (Green), 5-56 (Erasmus), 6-56 (JJ Smit), 7-69 (Frylinck), 8-77 (Ya France), 9-80 (Wiese, 16.5)

Bowling: Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-26-3, Mohammad Nabi 2-0-17-0, Hamid Hassan 4-0-9-3, Gulbadin Naib 4-1-19-2, Karim Janat 2-0-11-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-14-1

Result: Afghanistan won by 62 runs

Man of the Match: Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG)

Umpires: Ahasan Raza (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)