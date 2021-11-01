 
Monday November 01, 2021
Climate activists protest at Swedish airports, 16 arrests

By AFP
November 01, 2021

Stockholm: Climate activists staged protests at airports across Sweden on Sunday, police said, causing brief air traffic delays as they called for the government to stop subsidising the aviation industry. Activists from the protest group Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the coordinated actions, which took place as the UN COP26 climate conference opened in Glasgow.