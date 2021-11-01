Climate activists protest at Swedish airports, 16 arrests

Stockholm: Climate activists staged protests at airports across Sweden on Sunday, police said, causing brief air traffic delays as they called for the government to stop subsidising the aviation industry. Activists from the protest group Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the coordinated actions, which took place as the UN COP26 climate conference opened in Glasgow.
Nairobi: Ethiopian forces have mounted a fresh battle for the strategic northern city of Dessie, residents said...
Manila: A Philippine news reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said on Sunday,...
BrasÃlia: More than 20 alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed on Sunday in a vast police...
Kathmandu: At least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche hit the area they were in near Nepal’s...
Tokyo: A man was detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at...
London: An Afghan toddler wounded in a suicide bombing near Kabul airport during chaotic international evacuations...