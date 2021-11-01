 
Monday November 01, 2021
World

Raid on Brazil bank robbers leaves 20 dead

By AFP
November 01, 2021

BrasÃ­lia: More than 20 alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed on Sunday in a vast police operation in Minas Gerais state, a police source told AFP. "The preliminary information we have for now is that more than 20 criminals have died," said the source with the Federal Highway Police.