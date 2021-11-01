 
Monday November 01, 2021
French climbers missing after Nepal avalanche

By AFP
November 01, 2021

Kathmandu: At least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche hit the area they were in near Nepal’s Mount Everest, a media report said on Sunday. The unnamed climbers were attempting to scale an approximately 6,000-metre (19,700-foot) peak near Everest, The Himalayan Times reported.