Man detained after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train

Tokyo: A man was detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at least eight people reportedly injured and one in a serious condition. Media outlets including public broadcaster NHK said the man started a fire on the train. The method was unclear but reports also said the man had spread a liquid around the train carriage.
Nairobi: Ethiopian forces have mounted a fresh battle for the strategic northern city of Dessie, residents said...
Manila: A Philippine news reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said on Sunday,...
Stockholm: Climate activists staged protests at airports across Sweden on Sunday, police said, causing brief air...
BrasÃlia: More than 20 alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed on Sunday in a vast police...
Kathmandu: At least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche hit the area they were in near Nepal’s...
London: An Afghan toddler wounded in a suicide bombing near Kabul airport during chaotic international evacuations...