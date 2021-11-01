 
Man detained after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train

By AFP
November 01, 2021

Tokyo: A man was detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at least eight people reportedly injured and one in a serious condition. Media outlets including public broadcaster NHK said the man started a fire on the train. The method was unclear but reports also said the man had spread a liquid around the train carriage.