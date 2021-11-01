 
Monday November 01, 2021
Wounded Afghan toddler reunited with family in UK

By AFP
November 01, 2021

London: An Afghan toddler wounded in a suicide bombing near Kabul airport during chaotic international evacuations last August has been reunited with his family in Britain, the government said on Sunday.

Mohammed Raza, two, who was injured in the August 27 attack that killed scores of people, including 13 US troops, landed on Friday as part of a military airlift from a country that neighbours Afghanistan, Britain’s interior ministry said.