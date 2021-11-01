Eric Adams set to become New York’s second Black mayor

New York: Eric Adams, a Black ex-cop who fought racial discrimination within the police, is poised to be elected New York’s next mayor on Tuesday, tasked with leading the city’s post-pandemic recovery.
The 61-year-old centrist Democrat and passionate vegan will become just the second African American to lead the Big Apple, a job often described as the most difficult in the United States after president. It caps a remarkable rise for Adams, who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and ran errands for a gang as a teenager before joining the NYPD and then pursuing a political career.
Nairobi: Ethiopian forces have mounted a fresh battle for the strategic northern city of Dessie, residents said...
Manila: A Philippine news reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said on Sunday,...
Stockholm: Climate activists staged protests at airports across Sweden on Sunday, police said, causing brief air...
BrasÃlia: More than 20 alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed on Sunday in a vast police...
Kathmandu: At least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche hit the area they were in near Nepal’s...
Tokyo: A man was detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at...