Morocco’s Islamist PJD party chooses new leader after defeat

Rabat: Morocco’s main Islamist party, the Justice and Development Party (PJD) which had been in government for a decade before September elections, chose Abdelilah Benkirane as its new leader on Sunday. Benkirane, 67, a previous PJD leader who is popular among activists, was elected secretary general with more than 80 percent of the vote at an emergency party congress, the PJD said.
Nairobi: Ethiopian forces have mounted a fresh battle for the strategic northern city of Dessie, residents said...
Manila: A Philippine news reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said on Sunday,...
Stockholm: Climate activists staged protests at airports across Sweden on Sunday, police said, causing brief air...
BrasÃlia: More than 20 alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed on Sunday in a vast police...
Kathmandu: At least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche hit the area they were in near Nepal’s...
Tokyo: A man was detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at...