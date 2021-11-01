 
November 01, 2021
World

Morocco’s Islamist PJD party chooses new leader after defeat

By AFP
November 01, 2021

Rabat: Morocco’s main Islamist party, the Justice and Development Party (PJD) which had been in government for a decade before September elections, chose Abdelilah Benkirane as its new leader on Sunday. Benkirane, 67, a previous PJD leader who is popular among activists, was elected secretary general with more than 80 percent of the vote at an emergency party congress, the PJD said.