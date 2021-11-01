13 die after pick-up falls into Indian gorge

Dehradun, India: At least 13 people have died and two others were seriously injured after a pick-up truck travelling in a remote and mountainous region in northern India plunged into a deep gorge on Sunday, officials said. The pick-up was taking 15 people from Bayla village to Vikasnagar city in Uttarakhand state when it went off the road around 10:00am local time (0430 GMT), Dehradun district’s Rural Superintendent of Police, Swatantra Kumar Singh, told AFP.
