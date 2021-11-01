Rescue trainings conducted at Mansehra schools

MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has winded up mock exercises carried out at six government high schools in the district to train students and teachers on how to escape the natural calamities and fire incidents.

“We have finished mock exercises carried out at schools that fall in the calamity-prone areas of the district and optimistic students who took part in these exercises will be better able to handle any emergency situation,” Sakeenullah Khan, the assistant district education officer, told reporters here on Sunday.

He said the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of UNICEF and Rescue 1122, had started exercises in the district to train students on how they could effectively respond in the natural calamities and fire incidents. “We have also trained students on the first-aid and shifting of an injured person to a nearby health facility in case of emergency,” he said.

He said the trainees were from schools located in Paghal, Shohal Mazullah, Mahandri, Behali, Dadar and Schain areas. “The teachers of these six schools were also imparted training on how to react during calamities and any fire incidents,” he said.